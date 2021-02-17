APC to parents of abducted children in Niger: Don’t listen to PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the parents of the abducted school children of Kagara, Niger State not to listen to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party had accused the ruling party of not doing enough in the area of security to the extent that school children were abducted at will.

PDP also said that the ruling party should be able to settle the mercenaries that they brought into the country for the 2019 general elections.

But reacting to the PDP allegations, the Secretary to the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe in a statement in Abuja said: “‘Bandits moved from village to village, supported by a helicopter’. This is part of the crass, wild and baseless official statement issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in response to the condemnable abductions of school children and other citizens in Niger State.

“If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder.

“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted schoolchildren and other citizens. Coordinated by our Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari has already deployed to Niger State national security assets to achieve this.”

