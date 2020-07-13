News Top Stories

APC to PDP: Every corrupt person’ll be punished

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that every corrupt person in the administration of the present government would be punished.

 

The party stated this in response to the allegations of the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) that the corruption in the present administration has impoverished the country.

 

APC said: “We wish to assure all Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.”

 

In the statement issued by Hon. Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, the party added that: “The former ruling party, PDP, does not have what it takes to lament about its alleged corrupt practices in the present administration of APC.

 

It is on records that the PDP is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made official way of life during its 16 wasteful years.

 

 

“In APC’s government nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle.

 

The Presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of President Muhammadu Buhari. “So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP.”

News

NDE laments Nigeria’s unemployment rate

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

National Directorate of Employment (NDE), yesterday said unemployment remained serious threat in Nigeria. Director-General of the NDE, Dr. Mohammed Argungu stated this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital during the flag-off of empowerment of 1,130 women and youths of the state under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Loan Scheme MEES) of the federal government. The beneficiaries were […]
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria records 16 more deaths as NDDC confirms 571 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives to bring the total number of deaths from the infection to 740 even as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 571 new cases of the disease in the country. In their release late Sunday the NCDC said the latest cases brings the total number of confirmed […]
Top Stories

Covid-19: Nigeria moves towards 20,000 infections with 661 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria is inching towards20, 000 after 661 new positive test were confirmed late Saturday by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Lagos State topped with 230 new cases and followed by Rivers (127) and Delta (83). However, the number of states with confirmed cases dropped to […]

