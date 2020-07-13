APC to PDP: Every corrupt person’ll be punished

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that every corrupt person in the administration of the present government would be punished.

The party stated this in response to the allegations of the opposition Peoples Democratic party (PDP) that the corruption in the present administration has impoverished the country.

APC said: “We wish to assure all Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari will not condole any form of corrupt practices even as the administration is committed to fighting corruption as promised.”

In the statement issued by Hon. Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, the party added that: “The former ruling party, PDP, does not have what it takes to lament about its alleged corrupt practices in the present administration of APC.

It is on records that the PDP is the founder of corruption in Nigeria, to the extent that the evil practices were made official way of life during its 16 wasteful years.

“In APC’s government nobody is above the law. For the fact that the suspended acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, is being investigated should send a signal to all those who think and have blackmailed the government’s anti-corruption battle.

The Presidency has assured that there is no hiding place for any corrupt government official in this administration being led by an incorruptible personality, in person of President Muhammadu Buhari. “So, Nigerians should ignore the fake lamentations of an unrepentant corrupt PDP.”

Like this: Like Loading...