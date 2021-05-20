News

APC to PDP govs: It’s time to join ruling party

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

…says Ayade has always been an APC member

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Thursday called on the governors of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the party, stating that this is the best time.
The party also said that the Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade had always been an APC by his progressive approach to governance.
The party commended Ayade for leaving the PDP, it described as a “deadparty.”
The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe in a statement issued Abuja said: “We commend the patriotic disposition and judgement that shaped Governor Ayade’s decision to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a better Nigeria as a member of the APC.
“The APC is advising the other governors who are stranded in the sinking wreckage of the PDP to exercise the best option of abandoning that vessel.
“The APC is also urging members of the PDP in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly who are still hanging on to the sinking party to leave it for good and join the APC, which has been repositioned by the excellent leadership qualities of His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of the party’s Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).
“The APC notes with satisfaction that Governor Ayade has always been an APC man at heart given the humane and progressive manner in which he managed the affairs of Cross River State. The people of Cross River State will now enjoy more developmental initiatives based on the APC values of delivering dividends of democracy designed to improve the wellbeing of the people.
“The APC observed that the total lack of internal democracy, which turned the PDP into a one-man show, has caused frustration and alienated PDP governors and legislators who are hardly consulted in the way the party is administered.
“The lack of democracy was exhibited by the PDP, which hurled invectives on Governor Ayade for dumping the party which has totally lost focus and purpose.
“As leader of the APC in Cross River State, we call on all our supporters, members and leaders to rally around, support and work with Governor Ayade to rebuild, reposition and strengthen the Party in Cross River State and by extension the South South and the country at large.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19 allowance: Abuja resident doctors embark on strike today

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), will today, embark on strike, over non payment of COVID-19 hazard and inducement allowance, as well as non implementation of the variation of the 2018 promotion exercise amongst other issues.   The strike action followed the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum earlier given to the […]
News Top Stories

NCoS fret over 46,496 awaiting trial inmates

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Govs fail to sign 2,962 condemned inmates’ warrants There are indications that efforts by the Federal Government towards decongesting correctional centres across the country may not have yielded much, as the population of awaiting trial inmates currently stands at a staggering 46,496. This is as the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has expressed worries over the […]
News Top Stories

Let’s pray for Nigeria, unite for our progress, Gbajabiamila urges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to use this period of Easter to pray for the country. Gbajabiamila said despite the challenges facing the country, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, hence the need for prayers now and always. The Speaker called […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica