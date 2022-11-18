News

APC To PDP: It’s impossible to win Lagos in 2023

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not win the state in 2023. While reacting to the claim by the National Chairman of PDP, Senator Iyiocha Ayu, that the party will win Lagos in 2023, the state spokesman of APC, Seye Oladejo, said it’s certainly not enough to dream of winning a certain number of states, the reality on ground is in total contrast. Oladejo said: “Our attention has been drawn to the reckless and unrealistic claim of the opposition PDP to win Lagos and 24 other states in the forthcoming elections.

“While we acknowledge the consistency of the opposition party in its permanent day-dreaming and irresponsible permutations, it’s advisable to be more discerning in order to be able to absorb the shock of their impending devastating defeat. “It’s also laughable that it came from its national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu, who has been declared personal non-grata in his home state.

“Nigerians stopped taking PDP seriously before now with its intransigent crisis which is a clear reflection of poor leadership and ability to manage its affairs. “How can a party that has been in a free fall since its presidential primaries and even mismanaged funds to build its national headquarters lay any claim to integrity, hope and vision? “I’m not aware that the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyiocha Ayu has been able to clear the corruption allegations against him. “It’s certainly not enough to dream of winning a certain number of states, the reality on ground is in total contrast.” “Lagos State remains an impenetrable fortress for PDP with its more than two decades of electoral abysmal performance.

 

