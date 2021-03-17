News

APC to PDP: No job racketeering under Buhari

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… Dismisses N15tr stolen funds’ allegation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations of job racketeering in the present administration. The party also dismissed the allegation of N15 trillion stolen by the APC members in this administration
According to APC, corruption and job racketeering stopped with the PDP administration.
The opposition PDP had acussed the APC government of stolen N15 trillion and indulging in job racketeering.
However, in a statement signed by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the party advised the opposition party to criticize with facts.

