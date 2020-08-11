APC to PDP: Sell Obaseki to electorate on issue-based campaign

As the governorship campaign in Edo State progresses, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged its main opposition in the election, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sell its candidate, Mr. Godwin Obaseki on campaign-based issues.

The party also called on the PDP and its governorship candidate, Obaseki to emulate the President, Muhammadu Buhari by not using force against opposition in the September 19 election in the state.

Buhari had said that the ruling APC could have used force in 2019 general elections against the opposition PDP but did not do that that made PDP to win in Bauchi and some other states.

APC in a statement from its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena calling on PDP to rein in its campaign said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that the All Progressives Congress (APC) could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer that under the current administration, the days of stolen and procured electoral mandates are fast fading.”

Nabena, however, said critical state institutions such as the judiciary, INEC and security services have been the ultimate beneficiaries of the President’s impartiality and non-interference, as he said: “We must all support the independence of our state institutions to deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system.”

Speaking on the campaign of PDP, he said: “Ahead of the Edo State Governorship election, the PDP candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki continually spins puerile conspiracies on the role of ‘federal might’, while using his so called “Obaseki Boys” and state apparatus under his control to harass the State House of Assembly and APC members in the state. On his part, Governor Nyesom Wike as head of the PDP campaign council threatens violence.

“While we understand the panic and distress in the camp of the PDP and Governor Obaseki following the massive and widespread support given by the Edo electorate to the APC Governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC invites the PDP to join us in issue-based campaigns and atleast attempt to sell to the Edo electorate the merit of their candidate, if any.”

