APC to PDP: We’ve worked for the best interest of Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it has worked for the best interest of Nigerians. T he party, reacting to the allegations from the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike that the security architecture of the country has collapsed, said APC would not be distracted by the antics of the opposition party. In a statement from the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, the Party stated that it met paying of ransom from PDP government, but doing everything to stop it. AkpanUdoedehe, in the statement, said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to remind Nigerians that the seed of insecurity which the APC administration is containing was sown by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration when it handled the Boko Haram insurgency in an inept and incompetent manner.

“This is in response to the false claims by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who lied that the Federal Government has lost control of the security situation. “The remarks by the Rivers state governor, whose party members call a dictator, flies against the continuous efforts of our security forces who are toiling day and night and successfully rolled back the Boko Haram insurgency it inherited to a small part on the shores of Lake Chad.

“Nigerians can recall that the insurgents once attacked places of worship, markets and gathering of citizens in many states of the Federation before the APC administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, galvanised and equipped the armed forces to degrade their capacity to strike all over the country. “It is ironic that the dictator at the Rivers State Government House has forgotten so soon that kidnapping for ransom, like the Boko Haram insurgency, did not start under this administration, but every effort is being made to stop it along with its twin evil of banditry.

“The APC administration has consistently worked for the best interest of Nigeria and will not be distracted by the antics of the PDP designed to mislead Nigerians into assuming that the PDP they rejected in free-and-fair elections in 2015 and 2019 is worthy of their trust. “A leopard cannot change its spots. The PDP is clearly in disarray. It was a failure in governance and a shocking failure as an opposition party. Nigerians cannot risk the country’s future in the hands of the same political party that brought the rot the APC administration is clearing.”

