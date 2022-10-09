APC to PDP: You can’t get into Aso Rock through back door

The Campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to bury the thought of taking possession of the Aso Rock through the back doors.

The spokesperson of the APC Presidential Cam diedpaign Council (PCC) and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, stated this over the weekend in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.

Keyamo’s intervention came in response to PDP’s claim that the Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not properly nominated.

According to PDP, given the Court ruling that the Osun State Governor, Adegboye Oyetola was not properly nominated by the APC to stand for his reelection on the ground that the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee was not properly constituted by the party, PDP is arguing that everything superintended by Buni which led to the nomination of APC Presidential candidate was null and void.

But reacting to this, Keyamo said that the opposition party was hallucinating as there were impediments that they would not be able to cross on the issue.

The APC PCC spokesperson also said that the party had already appealed the judgment with a belief to have victory on the Appeal.

Speaking on PDP position, Keyamo said, “The PDP people are being delusional.

“If they are looking for an easy way or a back door to the villa, they would not get it by any legal means. The judgement concerning our Osun State nomination for now is restricted to only Osun State and even at that, we are on appeal in that regards and we are confident that in our appeal, that judgement would be upturned. That judgement does not affect any other nomination rather than Osun State. It is restricted to Osun State for now and we are confident on Appeal, we are going to upturned it.

Reminded of the case of Jegede verses Akeredolu that Supreme Court, where the Ondo State governor narrowly escaped with a split decision, and that Keyamo another lawyer, Kayode Ajulo had warned that that kind of ruling has a great implications, he said: “Yes, of course, it was because of the exigency of that time. As it is today, there are other legal impediments that you have to cross before they can even bring up that matter. There is legal impediment on the time limit on the nominations. There is also legal impediment of locus standi. So, those legal impediments will be difficult for anybody’s to cross now.”

He submitted that the party was very safe.

