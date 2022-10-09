News Top Stories

APC to PDP: You can’t get into Aso Rock through back door

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA Comment(0)

The Campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to bury the thought of taking possession of the Aso Rock through the back doors.

The spokesperson of the APC Presidential Cam  diedpaign Council (PCC) and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, stated this over the weekend in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph.
Keyamo’s intervention came in response to PDP’s claim that the Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not properly nominated.

According to PDP, given the Court ruling that the Osun State Governor, Adegboye Oyetola was not properly nominated by the APC to stand for his reelection on the ground that the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee was not properly constituted by the party, PDP is arguing that everything superintended by Buni which led to the nomination of APC Presidential candidate was null and void.

But reacting to this, Keyamo said that the opposition party was hallucinating as there were impediments that they would not be able to cross on the issue.

The APC PCC spokesperson also said that the party had already appealed the judgment with a belief to have victory on the Appeal.
Speaking on PDP position, Keyamo said, “The PDP  people are being delusional.

“If they are looking for an easy way or a back door to the villa, they would not get it by any legal means. The judgement concerning our Osun State nomination for now is restricted to only Osun State and even at that, we are on appeal in that regards and we are confident that in our appeal, that judgement would be upturned. That judgement does not affect any other nomination rather than Osun State. It is restricted to Osun State for now and we are confident on Appeal, we are going to upturned it.

Reminded of the case of Jegede verses Akeredolu that Supreme Court, where the Ondo State governor narrowly escaped with a split decision, and that Keyamo another lawyer, Kayode Ajulo had warned that that kind of ruling has a great implications, he said: “Yes, of course, it was because of the exigency of that time. As it is today, there are other legal impediments that you have to cross before they can even bring up that matter. There is legal impediment on the time limit on the nominations. There is also legal impediment of locus standi. So, those legal impediments will be difficult for anybody’s to cross now.”
He submitted that the party was very safe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Pantami: NCC’s strategic management plan’ll drive digital economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Samson Akintaro Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that the new Strategic Management Plan (SMP) 2020 to 2024 launched by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) would be a pedestal to drive the implementation of the Federal Government’s digital economy vision. Pantami stated this during the virtual launch of […]

Nnamdi Kanu )
News Top Stories

Imeobi Ohanaeze to Buhari: Release Nnamdi Kanu to douse insecurity in S’East

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

…condemns worsening security in the zone …orders Ndigbo to obtain voter cards …reiterates call for next president to emerge from S’East The Imeobi (the Elders Council) of the pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday in Enugu called for the release of the detained leader of the outlawed pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), […]
News

Trump: US intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill US troops

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. “We never […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica