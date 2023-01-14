APC to PDP: You created insecurity, looted funds for development

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of creating insecurity and looting funds meant for development. The APC PCC made the accusation on Friday while reacting to the PDP allegation of INEC and federal government plotting to postpone the general election slated for next month. According to a statement from the PCC Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the allegations of PDP came from a party which had conceded to victory.

In the statement Onanuga said, “Our attention has been drawn to the jumbled press statement given by the rudderless and very confused Peoples Democratic Party today. We have nothing but pity for a party that has become a mess and total embarrassment to itself and its despondent members. “For lack of nothing tangible to tell Nigerians six weeks to a general election as its candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar disappeared from the campaign trail, PDP has resorted to making irresponsible statements just to fill media space.

“The latest is the false information that the Federal Government and INEC plan to postpone the general elections. “Nigerians are advised to ignore this senseless conjecture from PDP as there is no iota of truth in the allegation. “The electoral umpire has made it abundantly clear of its readiness to conduct the elections and these elections will hold as scheduled in February and March this year.” Also stating that PDP was crying wolf when there was none, the PCC said, “President Muhammadu Buhari who has given this country the most credible elections both regular and off season since 2015 has consistently assured Nigerians, even up to two days ago that 2023 elections will hold.

