APC to present achievements of President Buhari weekly

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded arrangements to showcase the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari weekly to the public to dismiss the insinuations of poor performance. A group, APC Legacy Awareness & Campaign stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja. In the statement signed by the representatives of the youth in the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Ismail Ahmed, former APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman and Mr. Tolu Ogunlesi, the group posited those achievements of six years of President Buhari outweigh that of 16 years of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). According to the group the opposition party would be engaged to present its achievements in 16 years to stand with those of President Buhari. While they acknowledge the challenges being faced by the present administration, the group said that they would not allow any politician or political party to make political gain out of them.

