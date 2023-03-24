APC To Rhodes-Vivour: Go to court if aggrieved over Lagos guber results

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to approach the court if he is aggrieved over the result of the just concluded gubernatorial poll held last Saturday. The party also asked him to stop exhibiting immature grandstanding. The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, made the remark In a statement on Thursday. The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest of the now familiar vituperations from the stable of the defeated Lagos state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour. “It’s baffling that rather than tender profuse apologies to Lagosians whose sensibilities he assaulted in the months leading to the elections by campaigning on unpretentious hate, religious bigotry and tribal rhetorics, he has refused to be sober and still has the effrontery to play the victim.”

