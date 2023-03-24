APC To Rhodes-Vivour: Go to court if aggrieved over Lagos guber results

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to approach the court if he is aggrieved over the result of the just concluded gubernatorial poll held last Saturday. The party also asked him to stop exhibiting immature grandstanding. The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, made the remark In a statement on Thursday. The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest of the now familiar vituperations from the stable of the defeated Lagos state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour. “It’s baffling that rather than tender profuse apologies to Lagosians whose sensibilities he assaulted in the months leading to the elections by campaigning on unpretentious hate, religious bigotry and tribal rhetorics, he has refused to be sober and still has the effrontery to play the victim.”
Nigerian leaders indifferent as country burns, says Utomi
A Political Economist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Pat Utomi, has said that Nigeria risked a revolution if the attitude of the current political class did not change. Utomi, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph in an exclusive interview in Lagos stated that it was unimaginable that while millions of Nigerians […]
#EndSARS: Wase meets Service Chiefs, promises justice, fairplay
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured that the House would ensure that justice is served to all those affected by the #EndSARS protest. Wase gave the assurance on Monday when he met with all the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the National Assembly. The […]
PSC: Poor funding, lack of decent barracks hampering policing
The Police Service Commission (PSC) has identified inadequate funding, absence of decent barracks accommodation and poor welfare as some of the challenges militating against policing in the country. Chairman of the Commission, Mr Musiliu Smith, raised the concerns yesterday in his office in Abuja, during a visit by a delegation from Germany. Led by the […]
