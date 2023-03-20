APC to Rhodes- Vivour: Lagosians voted for tested, trusted leadership

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, has advised the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to desist from acts that are capable of disrupting the peace of the state. The party in a statement sign by the spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the people of the state voted for tested, trusted, compassionate and committed leadership. Oladejo said Rhodes- Vivour’s disposition to anarchy is not representative of the position of true and well meaning Lagosians.

He said: “The results of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections are the realistic and true reflection of the preference of the electorate. “It was a referendum on the remarkable achievements of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team who excelled in the face of daunting odds. He said: “It was a vote for tested, trusted, compassionate and committed leadership rather than an infantile and needless experiment that was bound to set our state back.

Like this: Like Loading...