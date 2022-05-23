APC to screen Osinbajo, Tinubu, Amaechi, others Tuesday

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants will be screened on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of Transcorp, Abuja by a panel of seven members drawn one each from the six zones plus National Working Committee (NWC) Chairman Abdullahi Adamu.

The NWC set up the Presidential Screening Committee (PSC) to examine the documents, background, and suitability of the 24 out of the 28 aspirants who submitted their nomination forms by the deadline of May 13.

Among those to be screened are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Bola Tinubu, and former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi.

APC National Organising Secretary Sulaiman Arugungu confirmed that the screening was shifted from Monday to Tuesday.

Those who have announced withdrawal from the contest but have not formally informed the party may be included in the exercise, Arugungu said.

“As far as the party is concerned all the 28 aspirants that paid and picked the forms for the nomination as Presidential aspirants, nobody has formally written to us that he has withdrawn his aspiration,” he explained.

“All the forms of the 28 aspirants will be taken to the screening committee, not tomorrow (Monday), but on Tuesday, God willing, at Transcop Hilton Hotel.”

He said the panel will be constituted on Monday (today) “but we have to consult with our leaders before we make it public. By tomorrow (Monday) we will know who are the panellists.”

List of those who submitted forms

The 24 aspirants who submitted their nomination forms by the deadline of May 13 are:

• Yemi Osibanjo – Vice President

• Ben Ayade – Cross River Governor

• Dave Umahi – Ebonyi Governor

• Kayode Fayemi – Ekiti Governor

• Yahaya Bello – Kogi Governor

• Mohammed Abubakar – Jigawa Governor

• Ahmed Lawal – Senate President

• Ajayi Boroffice – Senator

• Rochas Okorocha – former Imo Governor, now Senator

• Ibikunle Amosu – former Ogun Governor, now Senator

• Bola Tinubu – former Lagos Governor

• Ahmed Yerima – former Zamfara Governor

• Ken Nnamani – former Senate President

• Dimeji Bankole – former Speaker of Representatives Speaker

• Rotimi Amaechi – former Transportation Minister

• Godswill Akpabio – former Niger Delta Minister

• Ogbonnaya Onu – former Science and Technology Minister

• Ikeobasi Mokelu – former Information Minister

• Emeka Nwajiuba – former Education Minister of State

• Akinwumi Adesina – AfDB President

• Tunde Bakare

• Nicholas Nwagbo

• Tein Ric

• Uju Ohnenye

Lis of those who did not submit forms

APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka confirmed on Channels Television last week that those who did not submit their nomination forms at the deadline are

• Chris Ngige – Labour, Employment and Productivity Minister

• Timipre Sylva – Petroleum Resources Minister of State

• Godwin Emefiele – Central Bank of Nigeria Governor

