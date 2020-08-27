Politics

APC to screening committee: Clear only credible aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged the October 31 legislative by-elections screening committee to clear only aspirants with credible credentials.
The Chairman of Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, represented by the Secretary, Senator James Akpanudoedehe gave the charge while inaugurating the committee at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.
The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Yekini Nabena, in a statement issued Thursday, said the committees are saddled with the responsibility of screening APC candidates for the by-elections.
Buni stressed that the party was moving in a new direction and would ensure that things were done properly.
He charged the members of the committees to be fair to all the aspirants and ensure that only those with impeccable records in their careers were chosen as APC candidates.
In his response on behalf of the other members, Prof. Stephen Ocheni, assured the party that the members of the screening and appeal committees would discharge their assignment with fairness and a sense of responsibility.

