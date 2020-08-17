APC to Secondus: PDP crumbling under your watch

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come down hard on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, saying the opposition party is crumbling under his leadership.

Also, the ruling party charged the opposition party to accept the new normal, free, fair and credible elections, which is being canvassed by the APC.

Reacting to Secondus’ criticisms of President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments that APC had the opportunity to use force against hw PDP in the 2019 general elections but refused to, accused PDP to have militarized the previous elections.

Accusing Secondus of bad leadership, APC in a statement issued by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena said: “Under Secondus, the PDP has never had it this bad with the opposition party’s stakeholders detached from the party activities as was witnessed with notable PDP leaders boycotting the party’s 2019 presidential campaigns and the recent Bayelsa State governorship bribe-for-ticket scandal that indicted Secondus.

“Little wonder, the recent months have witnessed many PDP members resigning their membership due to Secondus’ activities which has brought the PDP to its knees.

“The PDP under Secondus is in willful denial of the obvious that under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, free, fair and credible elections is the new normal. Voting power is fast returning to the people and the era of stolen and procured votes is fast-fading.”

The party supported the President on the free, fair and credible elections as Nabena said: “We reiterate that President Buhari’s declaration that the APC could have used the military and other security services to overrun opposition states in the 2019 general election but chose free, fair elections is a solid pointer and demonstration of our proven democratic and progressive credentials.

“Why will the PDP under Secondus not support efforts to ensure the independence of our state institutions such as the Judiciary, INEC and our security services and ultimately deepen our democracy and improve our electioneering system?”

APC, however, called on the progressives elements in PDP to join APC, as it said: “We call on progressive partisans, particularly in the PDP not to sink with the opposition party which has become clearly disillusioned under Secondus.”

