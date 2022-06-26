Metro & Crime

APC to Security Agencies: Fish out attackers of Oyetola’s convoy now

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has called on security agencies in the state to fish out the hoodlums who shot at Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s convoy while on his way to Osu, a community in Ijesha land during a campaign rally.

The party also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of suspected thugs who disrupted the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

The party alleged that the hoodlums were being sponsored by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unleash attacks on its members and supporters during the PVCs collection exercise, knowing that the majority of the people who came out for PVC collection in the area were for the APC.

Oyetola’s convoy was shot at by suspected thugs on Tuesday, June 21, at Ikoyi Junction, Ilesa West, when the governor was on his way to Osu for campaign at about 6p.m.

However, the suspected political thugs on Thursday, disrupted collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State.

 

