APC to Security Agencies: Invite PDP over INEC facilities’ attacks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential CampaigCouncil (PCC) has asked the security agencies to invite the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning over allegations arson and derailing the next year’s general election. The PDP had in a statement alleged that they had discovered a plot by the ruling party stop the election next year. However, the Chief Spokesperson for the APC PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, responded to the PDP allegations. He said: “We note with concern the incoherent and convoluted Press Statement issued today by the ethically-challenged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet again raising alarm about certain plots to incite violence and derail the 2023 polls and having ‘credible information’ as to those unleashing violence in certain parts of the country.”
2023: Tambuwal, Bala, Saraki opt for consensus
Governor Bala Muhammad of Bauchi State on Sunday hosted his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to a consensus building initiative among aspirants of Northern extraction for the position of President under the aegis of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Buhari endorses ongoing demolition in Abuja –FCT Minister
There was indication that President Muhammadu Buhari has fully thrown his weight behind the ongoing demolition and various enforcement actions in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, disclosed this over the weekend during a luncheon with the Enforcement Commanders and Heads of Operations of Security Outfits and FCT agencies at his
Cleric to NANS: Convert your protests to fasting, prayer
Rev Benard Onyeulor of the Anglican Church has charged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to convert its ongoing daily protests into fasting and prayer and see the way change will occur in the educational system. Recall that Public Relations Officer of NANS, Comrade Victor Ezenagu, had said that every day all federal roads
