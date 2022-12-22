News

APC to Security Agencies: Invite PDP over INEC facilities’ attacks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential CampaigCouncil (PCC) has asked the security agencies to invite the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for questioning over allegations arson and derailing the next year’s general election. The PDP had in a statement alleged that they had discovered a plot by the ruling party stop the election next year. However, the Chief Spokesperson for the APC PCC and Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, responded to the PDP allegations. He said: “We note with concern the incoherent and convoluted Press Statement issued today by the ethically-challenged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yet again raising alarm about certain plots to incite violence and derail the 2023 polls and having ‘credible information’ as to those unleashing violence in certain parts of the country.”

 

