APC to security agencies: We don’t want reoccurrence of students’ abduction again

Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed joy over the release and safe return of the students of the Government Science Secondary School Kankara in Katsina State, who were abducted by terrorists, stating that the security agencies should avert a reoccurrence.

 

The party gave the charge in a statement signed by the Governor of Yobe State and APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention  Planning Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, noting that the release of the pupils was not just elating, but it was gladdening and relieving.

 

The party also apologised to the pupils and vowed that President Muhammadu Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment. Over 300 students of the GSSS Kankara, Katsina State were abducted two weeks ago.

 

Buni, in the statement said: “We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security and although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself.

 

“When we received the news of the abduction at first, we were traumatised. We were heartbroken and this was the same for most, if not all Nigerians who heard of the unfortunate incidence.

 

“As a party, we called on Nigerians not to lose their hope in our government and the security apparatus  We thank all those who made this rescue effort possible, especially the governors of Katsina and Zamfara states and the security agents across the country.

 

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.”

