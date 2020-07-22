Politics

APC to Support Groups: Be relevant in your wards, LGAs, states

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has asked members of the Support Groups of the party to be relevant in the wards, local government and state chapters of the party.
The Secretary of the Committee, Senator James Akpan Udoedehe stated this on Wednesday at the National Secretariat of the party when some members of the APC Coalition Group paid him a courtesy call.
He urged the members of the group to make themselves relevant in the grassroots politics, as nobody would have opportunity to hide under the integrity of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 general elections.
According to him, the mandates given to the Committee include reconciling members who are aggrieved for one reason or another.
He told them that their demands and concerns as party members would be presented to the Chairman of the Committee.
Addressing the Coalition, he said: “Owing to your contribution to the party, we will integrate and reconcile aggrieved members to ensure that they are part of the party system.”
Speaking earlier, Frank Ossai said his members were aggrieved due to their non inclusion in the party’s activities, urging the party to reward his members by participating in the forthcoming Ondo State general election.
According to him, one of the issues the Coalition of APC Support groups have against the government is the lack of reward system.

