APC to USA: Your democratic ethos diminishing

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress has condemned the United States of America recent election riot, stating that its democratic ethics was diminishing.

 

The party stated this yesterday in a statement signed by the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe in Abuja.

 

In the statement, he said: “The events of the past 72 hours in the U.S. are, to say the least, condemnable. Over time, elections in the U.S. had been used as a touchstone for elections in other democracies.

 

“It is settled that strong institutions are fundamental to the sustenance of democracies.

 

“However, this U.S. election saga strongly underscores the fact that the integrity of the country’s leader essentially complements the workings of these institutions.”

