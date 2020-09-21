APC to Uzondinma: You’re not speaking for us on Edo, congratulates Obaseki, PDP

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the position of the Edo State Governorship Campaign Council on the outcome of the Saturday governorship election result.

The election, which was conducted on Saturday, was won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

However, a few hours after the result was declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC Deputy Campaign Council Chairman and Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma alleged malpractice in the election and said APC would challenge the result in court.

But in a statement from the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni titled “Victory for democracy,” he congratulated the winner of the election.

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with a charge that the party and other parties should imbibe the culture of congratulating a winner of an election.

Buni, who said the party was joining the President, Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate Obaseki, said: “The September 19, 2020 Edo State Governorship election is over, the winner has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the person of Mr. Godwin Obaseki, candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP). We hereby congratulate the winner of the election, the people of Edo State and all Nigerians. The peaceful conduct of the election and its outcome represent victory for Nigeria’s democracy

“As a party, we join our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari to affirm our ‘commitment to free and fair elections’ in order to strengthen ‘the foundation for our political and moral authority’. We commend INEC, our security agencies and all political parties that contested the election for the successful conduct of the election. As a governing party, we will take every step necessary to support the Federal Government to consolidate all the gains achieved.

“We, in particular want to salute our candidate in the election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamuh for his tenacity and leadership. We similarly commend our Edo State leaders, especially our immediate past National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and all our members in Edo State for demonstrating unwavering support for our party and our candidate in the election. In the face of all the challenges, we collectively remained faithful and worked tirelessly during the campaigns. We appeal to all our members to be strengthened by the outcome of the election and unite in order to correct all the problems that worked against our party and our candidate in the just concluded election.

“Finally, we specially hereby celebrate our Edo State 2020 Governorship Campaign Council led by His Excellency Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Governor of Kano State. We acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of all members of the Campaign Council. As progressives and democrats, we are confident that all leaders and members of the party will celebrate the outcome of the election as free and fair as acknowledge by our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.”