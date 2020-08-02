Pols (pix:Yekini Nabena)

APC to voters: Beware of PDP’s Edo, Ondo credible polls call

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on voters of Edo and Ondo states to beware of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calls for credible polls in the forthcoming governorship elections in those states.

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena gave the warning in a statement he issued in Abuja Sunday.

Nabena said: “A recent communique issued by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum enjoined the President, INEC and security agencies to ‘play an impartial role’ in forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

“For a Party whose stock-in-trade remains cloning of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), stealing card readers, voter intimidation, thuggery and vote buying as witnessed during the 2019 General Elections, the PDP’s call is dubious and a smokescreen for their real and sinister intentions.

“The real issue is how the Edo State treasury has been criminally converted to a political slush fund as exposed by the widely reported faceoff between Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shuaibu over release of funds for the PDP governorship campaign.

“Again, as chairman of the Edo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council, the violence being threatened by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike ahead of the September 19 governorship election are the real issues. Wike has promised to ‘make sure that everything needed is done’ to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo State.”

