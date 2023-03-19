APC too sure of victor – Ekiti deputy gov

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, yesterday, expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress is strongly mobilised and acceptable enough to clear all the 26 seats in the State Assembly contest. She declared that the professionalism being displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission and security forces, has positively rebranded the country’s electoral system. Particularly, Mrs. Afuye saluted the electoral body for quick deployment of voting materials in all the units in the election, describing this as a signal that Nigeria’s election has substantially aligned with the international best practices.

