APC trade words with PDP over jailing of INEC Returning Officer in A’Ibom

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disagreed with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose account that the INEC Returning Officer for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Eelection in 2019, Prof. Peter Ogban was jailed.

A High Court in Akwa Ibom State, on account of the prosecution brought by the INEC, sentenced the Professor of Soil Sciences in the University of Calabar to three years imprisonment.

The court found him guilty of altering results of the election to favour the APC against the PDP.

But reacting to the judgment, the APC through its former Deputy National Publicity, Yekini Nabena said the account of the story was not right.

According to Nabena, in a statement he issued in Abuja Friday, said the opposition party influenced the story against APC and its candidate in the election, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Nabena said: “We celebrate the court’s pronouncement jailing one of the agents of the PDP used against our candidate (Akpabio) in the Senatorial election in Akwa Ibom North-West in 2019.

“We always believe that ‘if a lie goes for 20 years the truth will meet it one day’. This judgement is significant in the sense that others like Prof. Ogban in the system should henceforth know that under the present Federal Government-APC’s administration, justice will always prevail.”

The APC chieftain also called on Nigerians to disregard the attempt by the PDP and its sponsored agents to misinform the general public on the real issue, the interpretation of the court judgment and the integrity challenge bothering on the PDP.

