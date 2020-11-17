APC: Umahi, others’ planned defection, acceptance of Buhari’s leadership

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the planned defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and others to the party as acceptability of leadership style of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party also described as hallucination, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s ‘third force’ ahead of 2023.

Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, in a statement issue in Abuja yesterday said: “As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) runs from pillar to post to stop the current gale of defections from the opposition party, the PDP is already hallucinating on a political ‘third force’ ahead of the 2023 general elections. Pitiful!

“While the PDP’s panic is understandable, it is wrongly expressed. For us in the APC, our membership is intact.

There is no new political party being created to form a political ‘third force’ ahead of 2023. Put correctly, the gale of defection from the PDP is to the APC as widely reported. And a lot more are expected in the coming months.

“This is to the credit of President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of the APC and the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) which is repositioning the APC by creating a truly progressive, participatory, inclusive and accommodating political environment.

“At least, the PDP is beginning to realise that it has shockingly failed as an opposition party as shown by its rudderless leadership and the resultant gale of defections.

We reiterate our call to all progressives in the PDP to dump that sinking ship and join the APC in rebuilding Nigeria.”

