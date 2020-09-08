APC unveils candidates for Lagos East by-election

…as Bode George canvasses credible election

Ahead of the October 31 senatorial by-election in Lagos East, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has unveiled its candidates for Lagos East Senatorial district and the Kosofe 2 Lagos State House of Assembly by-elections.

The ruling party unveiled and presented the immediate past managing director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru for Lagos East Senatorial district and the Kosofe 2 Lagos State House of Assembly’s candidate, Hon. Femi Saheed.

This is as the state chairman of APC, Hon. Tunde Balogun inaugurated a 100-man campaign committee led by the Vice- Chairman, Lagos East Senatorial district, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya as chairman and Chief Bode Oyedele as his deputy.

The party also said that there would be no Independent Campaign Groups (ICGs) for aspiring political office holders as witnessed during 2019 elections as the party would remain in charge of all affairs involving political programmes for candidates.

It explained that even though most independent campaign groups were formed by formidable party loyalists, the new development was a reality that entire members of the state chapter of APC must adjust to as the decision of the party had come to stay.

However, membership of the campaign team included all House of Representatives, all council chairmen, all Lagos House of Assembly, all members of Lagos state executive council, all LGA chairmen of the party and all appointees and members of the state boards and parastatals from the district.

Meanwhile, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that it conducted a free, fair and credible election in the forthcoming October 31 by-elections in the state. George said: “PDP will remain democratic. We are going to stay and work together to ensure that we get victory.

The time had come for a democratic party to take over leadership. Nigerians should know that APC is not a democratic party but a private company, which can hire and fire at the whims and caprices of the emperor.

PDP will remain fair, just and equitable as a party. “I appeal to INEC to ensure that the election is free, fair and credible. The voting system is archaic and gives a lot of room for manipulations. It should be reviewed.”

