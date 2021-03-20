Politics

APC urged to zone National Chairman to North Central

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to consider zoning the national chairmanship of the party to the north-central geo-political zone of Nigeria.

The call was made in Abuja Saturday by the APC Patriotic Ambassadors of Nigeria, at a forum to contribute to issues, values and norms of political interests’ aggregation to strengthen the political fortunes of the party ahead of the 2023 Presidential and general elections.

National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, explained that the north-central is “the most strategic geo-political zone in Nigeria, with multi-cultural and multi-ethnic electoral investment opportunities, populated by almost all the major and minor ethnic nationalities in the country”.

According to him, zoning the position of the national chairman to the north-central will strengthen and help galvanise the huge electoral investment potentials that had from the early days of the first, second, third and fourth republic determined the flow and patterned electoral victories at both primary and secondary elections.

He emphasised that the call for the north-central to produce the national chairmanship had “essentially been informed by certain emerging developments that have the capacity to define the sociology of the voting behaviour by the electorate, whose emotional, cognitive, investigative, native and social intelligence, will individually and collectively help in advancing the functionality of the APC at the polls in 2023”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Group makes case for Pereowei as Burutu Council Chair

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A foremost group, Delta Youth Alliance Forum, has advocated for Tamarakuro Pereowei Forteta, as the next Chairman of Burutu Local Government Council in the forthcoming elections in Delta State. Speaking at a get together in Warri, the leader of the group, Mr. Doubra Peretubor said, it is time to take a position on where the […]
Politics

Balarabe Musa: A life of service

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI writes on the life and times of a former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, whose passage was announced on Wednesday It matters not how a man dies but how he lived. This, perhaps, captures the life and times of a former governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, who […]
Politics

PDP approves removal of Osun chairman

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the removal of Adesoji Adagunodo as its chapter chairman in Osun State. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the removal was sequel to the validation of a vote of no confidence passed on Adagunodo by the state executive. “The decision of the NWC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica