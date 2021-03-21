APC urged to zone National Chairmanship to North Central

News Top Stories

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been urged to consider zoning the national chairmanship of the party to the northcentral geo-political zone of Nigeria.

 

The call was made in Abuja today by the APC Patriotic Ambassadors of Nigeria, at a forum to contribute to issues, values and norms of political interests’ aggregation to strengthen the political fortunes of the party ahead of the 2023 Presidential and general elections.

 

National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim, explained that the north-central is “the most strategic geo-political zone in Nigeria, with multi-cultural and multi-ethnic electoral investment opportunities, populated by almost all the major and minor ethnic nationalities in the country”.

 

According to him, zoning the position of the national chairman to the northcentral will strengthen and help galvanise the huge electoral investment potentials that had from the early days of the first, second, third and fourth republic determined the flow and patterned electoral victories at both primary and secondary elections.

 

He emphasised that the call for the north-central to produce the national chairmanship had “essentially been informed by certain emerging developments that have the capacity to define the sociology of the voting behaviour by the electorate, whose emotional, cognitive, investigative, native and social intelligence, will individually and collectively help in advancing the functionality of the APC at the polls in 2023”.

 

He said, with just less than two months to the national convention of the APC, zoning the national chairmanship of the party to the north-central geopolitical zone, will greatly help the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration, in ushering a new sociology of coring behaviour that will place the APC on good electoral advantage during the secondary elections, come 2023 Presidential and general elections.

