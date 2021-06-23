News

APC urges Wike to partner FG on Rivers’ growth

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Governor Nyesom Wike to partner the Federal Government for the speedy growth and development of the state. This is as the party said that it was time for Governor Wike to partner the drivers of national policy and major industry players in order to strategically reposition the state.

The party in a statement accused the governor of antagonising the Federal Government despite attempts by the government at the centre to stimulate the state’s economy. The statement, which was signed by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ogbonna Nwuke, also faulted the governor for asserting that the Federal Government took away Rivers’ oil wells and officially whittled down its earning power as an oil producing state. The statement added: “We are pleased with the decision of the Federal Government to embark on the construction of Train 7 which was stifled by an administration in which Governor Nyesom Wike served as Minister.

