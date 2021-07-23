News

APC used fake news, hate speech to ‘hijack’ power – Anyanwu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

The former Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deployed fake news and hate speech to steal the mandate of Nigerians in 2015 and 2019. This was even as he urged Nigerians to resist the party’s plot to hold on to power through fair or foul means in 2023. Anyanwu, a PDP chieftain in Imo State disclosed this yesterday while responding to a shocking confession by a former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, who revealed that their party (APC) brought hate speech to Nigerian politics in the guise of propaganda. Vatsa had disclosed that in 2015, APC adopted all illegal tactics including hate speech to come into power, and slammed those elected under the APC platform for proposing the death sentence for anyone convicted of hate speech.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sweeping bill to counter China introduced in US House

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. efforts to address competition with China progressed on Tuesday when the chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee introduced sweeping legislation to boost economic competitiveness and push Beijing on human rights. Representative Gregory Meeks introduced the “Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act,” or EAGLE Act, as the U.S. Senate separately […]
News

Eswatini’s PM dies after testing positive for Covid-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  The government of Eswatini says Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini has died, four weeks after he tested positive for coronavirus. A government statement said Dlamini, 52, died on Sunday afternoon in hospital in South Africa. No cause of death was mentioned, but Dlamini had recently been receiving treatment for Covid-19 in South Africa, reports the […]
News

MOSOP: Oil exploration’ll resume in Ogoni after proper negotiation

Posted on Author Emmauel Masha

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has told the Federal Government and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) that oil exploration will resume in Ogoni only after a proper negotiation between them and the people of the area. The apex Ogoni group said that the Ogoni people are very disenchanted over repeated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica