APC used fake news, hate speech to ‘hijack’ power – Anyanwu

The former Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nnaemeka Anyanwu, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deployed fake news and hate speech to steal the mandate of Nigerians in 2015 and 2019. This was even as he urged Nigerians to resist the party’s plot to hold on to power through fair or foul means in 2023. Anyanwu, a PDP chieftain in Imo State disclosed this yesterday while responding to a shocking confession by a former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, who revealed that their party (APC) brought hate speech to Nigerian politics in the guise of propaganda. Vatsa had disclosed that in 2015, APC adopted all illegal tactics including hate speech to come into power, and slammed those elected under the APC platform for proposing the death sentence for anyone convicted of hate speech.
