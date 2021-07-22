APC used fake news, hate speech to ‘hijack’ power – Senator Anyanwu

Immediate past senator representing Imo East Senatorial District, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) deployed fake news and hate speech to steal the mandate of Nigerians in 2015 and 2019.

He also urged Nigerians to resist the party’s plot to hold on to power through fair or foul means in 2023.

Anyanwu, a PDP Chieftain in the state made the assertion while responding to a shocking confession by a former Publicity Secretary of APC in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa, who disclosed that their party (APC) brought hate speech to Nigerian politics in the guise of propaganda.

Vatsa had revealed that in 2015, APC adopted all illegal tactics, including hate speech, to come into power, and slammed those elected under the APC platform for proposing the death sentence for anyone convicted of hate speech.

According to Senator Anyanwu, Nigerians are beginning to see the role APC played in order to win the 2015 and 2019 elections, pointing out that with such confession, it is becoming clearer that PDP did not actually lose election in Nigeria.

