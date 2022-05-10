APC using public funds to buy nomination forms – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using public funds to pay the N100 million presidential nomination forms for its members.

PDP also alleged that the party was using the purchase of nomination forms to warehouse funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers for the elections

The party in a statement Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the purpose was to create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general elections.

“Our party has information of how public funds are being withdrawn from ministries, agencies and parastatals of government and diverted to people who have no verifiable means of livelihood to purchase APC’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for individuals without any electoral value and who cannot even win local government elections.

“We have intelligence on how public funds are pulled out of government agencies in a surreptitious design perfected by an APC leader in connivance with certain individuals in positions of authority close to top persons in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” the PDP stated.

This, according to the PDP, was because of the party’s realisation that its leaders could not make huge donations to the coffers without violating the limits of contribution to political parties as stipulated by law and regulation.

PDP, however, stated that despite shenanigan and pillaging of the treasury the ruling party cannot escape its imminent defeat at the polls in 2023.

It called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Accountant General of the Federation as well as the Auditor General of the Federation to immediately commence investigation and monitor the movement of funds in ministries, department and agencies of government so as to protect the national treasury from the APC as the country approaches the 2023 general elections.

The party also called on the National Assembly to begin public investigation into these allegations.

