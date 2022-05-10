News

APC using public funds to buy nomination forms – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using public funds to pay the N100 million presidential nomination forms for its members.

PDP also alleged that the party was using the purchase of nomination forms to warehouse funds meant for development purposes and salaries of workers for the elections

The party in a statement Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba said the purpose was to create a war chest for the APC to intimidate Nigerians and muscle the 2023 general elections.

“Our party has information of how public funds are being withdrawn from ministries, agencies and parastatals of government and diverted to people who have no verifiable means of livelihood to purchase APC’s Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms for individuals without any electoral value and who cannot even win local government elections.

“We have intelligence on how public funds are pulled out of government agencies in a surreptitious design perfected by an APC leader in connivance with certain individuals in positions of authority close to top persons in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),” the PDP stated.

This, according to the PDP, was because of the party’s realisation that its leaders could not make huge donations to the coffers without violating the limits of contribution to political parties as stipulated by law and regulation.

PDP, however, stated that despite shenanigan and pillaging of the treasury the ruling party cannot escape its imminent defeat at the polls in 2023.

It called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Accountant General of the Federation as well as the Auditor General of the Federation to immediately commence investigation and monitor the movement of funds in ministries, department and agencies of government so as to protect the national treasury from the APC as the country approaches the 2023 general elections.

The party also called on the National Assembly to begin public investigation into these allegations.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DHQ: How Benue milita leader, Gana, was killed by troops

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the death of wanted “militia leader” in Benue State ,Terwase Akwaza, saying “Gana”, as he was commonly referred to, was killed during an encounter with troops within the Gboko general area of the state. This is the first time the military high command […]
News

Easter Saturday: JAMB shifts mock exam date to April 9

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…says partnership with NIMC yielding desired results The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has shifted the date for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination to April 9. The date was moved, as Saturday, April 16 earlier scheduled for the mock examination coincides with the Holy week of Easter, celebrated by Christians […]
News

Lagos PDP suspends Doherty over anti-party activities

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday suspended its Chairman, Adedeji Doherty, from all activities of the party until further notice over alleged anti-party activities. It also appointed Waliu Hassan as the acting chairman of the party in the state. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the state’s Secretary of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica