APC : Verdict victory for democracy

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Osun Election Petition Tribunal over the ruling on the last year’s governorship election in the state. Reacting to the Tribunal ruling, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, our party faithful, and the good people of Osun State on the resounding victory at the Election Tribunal earlier today. “The Tribunal’s ver-dict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law.

It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls. “The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testament to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”

