News

APC : Verdict victory for democracy

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Osun Election Petition Tribunal over the ruling on the last year’s governorship election in the state. Reacting to the Tribunal ruling, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) heartily congratulates Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, our party faithful, and the good people of Osun State on the resounding victory at the Election Tribunal earlier today. “The Tribunal’s ver-dict represents victory for democracy and the rule of law.

It is a categorical affirmation of the will of the Osun electorate as expressed at the polls. “The peaceful conduct of the Osun governorship election and effective recourse procedures are eloquent testament to our Party’s commitment to bequeathing a legacy of credible elections, and independent and fair dispensation of electoral justice.

“The Tribunal’s findings and verdict on the pivotal question of over-voting yet again underscores the massive significance of the programme of electoral reform, and new and efficient technologies implemented by the APC-administration of President Muhammadu Buhari”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023: APC using EFCC to hound opposition – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to hound and harass its leaders in a renewed move to cow and weaken opposition formation ahead of the 2023 general elections. The party noted that former President of the […]
News

Akeredolu To FG: Allow Amotekun bear sophisticated weapons to defend our people

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

…clarifies position on oil pipeline surveillance Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, urged the Federal Government to allow Amotekun and other state security outfits to bear sophisticated arms to protect the people. While clarifying his position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations, Akeredolu disclosed that his position was […]
News

INEC chair: 2023 election’ll hold despite insecurity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said the 2023 general election would hold despite the security challenges. The Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in Abuja at a public presentation of the 2022- 2026 Strategic Plan and the 2023 election project plan. Yakubu explained that the documents presented were the third in the series […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica