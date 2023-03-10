Politics Top Stories

APC Vice Chair Calls For Emergency National Convention, Demands Adamu's Resignation

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-West, Slihu Lukman has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Lukman also called for an emergency national convention where a new national leadership of the party would be elected.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday, the National Vice Chair of the party stressed that with a National Chairman who is also a Muslim, it would be important that every necessary step is taken to inject a change of leadership in the party so that a new National Chairman who is a Christian can take over.

Lukman explained that part of the advantage of this is that the National Chairman could be retained in North-Central.

According to him, the current National Chairman has done an excellent job to manage a successful campaign to win the 2023 election with all the attendant challenges, there should be no difficulty in convincing Adamu to resign as National Chairman to create an opportunity for a new National Chairman of APC to emerge who is a Christian.

He said, “For that to happen, it may require an Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from the North-East.”

He pointed out that apart from changing the National Chairman, there was the need to also recognise the case of the National Secretary of the party, saying he has become a source of stronger dispute in Osun State.

The party Chieftain said rather than serving as a unifying factor for the party leadership in Osun State, Omisore is more of a divisive factor, which might have been responsible for why APC lost the 2022 governorship election to a political mediocre whose only qualification in politics may appear to be a comic dancing skill.

Lukman said to save Osun State and bring it back to its old standard of national political reckoning, Omisore would need to resign as National Secretary of APC, and have a new unifying National Secretary elected.

He pointed out that beyond Omisore, any member of the National Working Committee of the party who is not a unifying leader in his/her state should be changed.

"For that to happen may require an Emergency National Convention because if the hierarchy of the current leadership is to be followed, the successor to Sen. Adamu will be Sen. Abubakar Kyari who is a Muslim from North-East," Lukman stated.

