APC vows to flush out PDP in Abia

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Abia State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Donatus Nwankpa, has said the party is determined to remove everything that has to do with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state in 2023. Nwankpa said this during the APC registration and revalidation exercise at the country home of the party’s stalwart, Friday Nwosu, in Ward-4, Obingwa Local Government Area of the state. He said: “We want to use this registration to prove that APC is the largest political party in Abia State and in the South East.

We’re the largest and latest growing state chapter in the whole nation. “We are getting big names that have made imare many other big names we’ll register next week that’ll help to prove to you that PDP has no hiding place in Abia. “Okezie Ikpeazu is the last PDP Governor in Abia. It’s a task that must be fulfilled. We only beg our leaders to help unite us and not allow their names to be used in dividing our party.”

