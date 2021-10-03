APC waits on PDP for zoning

As the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress APC ought to have concluded its zoning arrangements since the structures were already in place.

However, this has not been as the party is afraid of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its zoning arrangements.

According to a chieftain of APC, the prayer of the party is that the opposition PDP should zone its Presidential ticket to the South because of the pressure on APC to zone its ticket to the South.

The chieftain is not alone on this, as the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, had always canvassed that the Southern PDP members should agitate for the Presidential ticket of the party.

Okechukwu said: “I wish my brothers from the South East should agitate for the Presidential ticket of the party that they had supported all this while.”

The fear of APC is that a Northern PDP presidential candidate could easily defeat a Southern APC Presidential candidate. Sunday Telegraph gathered that that was the reason APC is delaying zoning its ticket to the South even when the present structures of the party supports that. For the PDP, some believe it is justified for the party to zone its Presidential ticket to the North. An analyst argued that for the 16 years of PDP, the South took 14 years while the remaining two years were occupied by the North. He posited that if Atiku Abubakar, PDP Presidential candidate had won in 2019, he would have still contested the 2023 Presidential election. He submitted that it might be right for PDP to zone the ticket to the North and not APC. However, he expressed the fear that the ticket of APC in the South would be difficult to win the Presidential election, giving the fact that there is no geopolitical zone that would have it without complaints from the other zones in the South.

Also the secretary of the 12-member Contact Committee, Samaila Burga, set up to gauge the mood of the country on the possibility of the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, contesting the 2023 Presidential Elections has given reasons why the North should have the Presidential ticket.

Reacting to agitation of the South demanding for all the Presidential tickets, he said: “If you divide this country into two, there is no part that has not tasted power from 1999 to date. First, it was the South-West that had power through President Olusegun Obasanjo and he served for eight years.

Then, it came to the North through President Umar Yar;Adua, but his tenure was shortlived because he passed on along the line. The position was taken back to the South through President Goodluck Jonathan.

He completed the remaining two years of Yar’Adua and got another four years. All these happened in the PDP and within the 16 years reign of the party.

So, if you’re talking within the context of our own party, it is now the turn of the northern part of the country.

However, the All Progressives Congress (APC) that came to power in 2015 may decide to take the presidency to the South because the person that is doing his eight years now, President Muhammadu Buhari, is from the North.”

But a former APC National Working Committee member, who craved anonymity, said the party was planning to domicile its Presidential ticket where PDP has its.

According to the chieftain, the party is looking at the zone that would win election for it not necessarily zoning it Presidential ticket for zoning sake. He posited that the leadership of the party was appealing to every zone to see why not every zone can have the ticket of the party now.

He further revealed that there was a talk going on with the South to allow the APC Presidential ticket to be domiciled in the North for consolidation. Also, another chieftain of APC said the problem of zoning the APC Presidential ticket to the South is which of the micro zone will get it. According to him, there is no zone in the South you give the ticket that other zones would vote for it. He explained that if you give it to the South West, the South East and South South would not vote for the candidate. They would rather vote for a candidate in the North. “For the South East, beyond the reason that they might have a running mate position from a candidate from the North, they will also feel that it is against any rational reason for South West to agitate or becom

President in 2023.” He submitted that the South East would not see any reason to support the South West again after they had eight years as President and eight years as Vice President.

“For the South South, they would never support a South West APC Presidential candidate, the reason being that the South West made them to lose the Presidency on 2015.

It would be a time to pay back. “Also, the South West would not vote either the South South or South East APC Presidential candidate. To them, the two zones have not contributed much in the party for them to have the Presidential ticket.

This is the reason why many of the APC Presidential candidates are from the South West,” the chieftain said. Further, the chieftain posited that the North would most likely not vote a Southern Presidential candidate when they have a Northern candidate.

The reason while some Northerners believe that the North would produce the President in 2023. APC members from the South are believing that as a party in power, the election would be conducted in its favour.

This, a source also said, was the reason APC is not disposed to e-transmission of results. “As you can see, it is only PDP members that agitating for e-transmission of election results and not APC members,” he said.

“However, the APC zoning would be clear after a National Caucus meeting that would hold after the October 16 state congresses of the party,” also said by the source.

