APC ward congresses in Adamawa best in history –Bilal

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, has described the recently held ward congresses of the party as the best. According to him, though Adamawa is ruled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC has proven that it is the party to beat in the state. He stated that the peaceful primaries are a pointer to the fact that Adamawa APC is a united and strong house even in the face of new comers. The Chairman further disclosed that in many wards, consensus arrangement was adopted while in others option A4 was used, adding that this it was the most successful congress in the history of the state. He appreciated all the stakeholders and the various blocks in the party for their patriotism, which he said culminated in the overall success of the exercise, and urged them to maintain the tempo.

