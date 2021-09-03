APC warns against parallel LG congress in Ogun 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Government Congress Committee for Ogun State, has issued a stern warning to members planning to conduct parallel congress in the state on Saturday.

Declaring that any congress conducted aside from the one by his committee is null and void, the Chairman of the seven-member committee, Chief Wale Ohu, issued the warning when members of the committee met with the electoral committee members saddled with the responsibility of conducting the congresses across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ohu also warned those engaging in anti-party activities to desist, noting that the party will not hesitate to sanction anyone found culpable of the act.

“The national leadership of the party frowns seriously against members who are committing anti-party activities for now. We have been sent from Abuja to strictly work according to the guidelines of the party and to strictly work according to the list of the executive members at the ward levels given to us from Abuja,” he said.

He said the committee was strictly sent from the National Secretariat of the party to conduct the congress

Ohu insisted that the party will not accept the result of any congress conducted aside from the one done by the recognised state party secretariat.

“This is the only list approved by the National Secretariat, anything aside from this is null and void.

“The party frowns seriously at anybody conducting parallel congress and we will not accept any congress conducted other than the one done by the recognised body,” Ohu stated.

He, however, urged the LG congress election committee to ensure they conduct the exercise in the all the 20 local government areas of the state according to the party guidelines.

Ohu further told them that exercise, slated to commence at 10 a.m., should be conducted in a manner that would be rancour free and devoid of friction.

Reacting to the inauguration of ward executive committees by a faction of the party, the congress committee chairman said the inauguration was an exercise in futility, submitting that the National Headquarters of the APC would not recognise such parallel inauguration.

