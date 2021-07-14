News

APC warns Wike against igniting crisis in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to tone down his utterances in order not to ignite crisis in the state. The APC in a state-ment signed by the Publicity Secretary, Ogbonna Nwuke also urged Rivers elders and opinion leaders to prevail on the governor, whom they accused of portraying the people of Okrika as land grabbers. The APC, however, noted that the alleged comments by the governor were very unfortunate.

The party said: “We have reviewed the comments made by the governor and the sharp reaction that came from the Chiefs of Okrika. In so doing, we urge Rivers people through their esteemed leaders and representatives to caution the leader of the Rivers PDP before his comments set our state ablaze. “His remarks in the public place are increasingly becoming inflammatory and totally unacceptable. The governor ought to be building bridges of cooperation which should unite the people instead of fanning the amber of division, distrust and hate.

“We believe that the governor is promoting disunity, discord and disharmony among the people by resorting to the kind of comments being credited to him where ever he sets foot.” The party added that the “Rivers people elected the governor to lead them to the Promised Land,” accusing Governor Wike’s administration of trampling upon the people as well as “their values, honour, integrity, self-esteem and self-respect.” APC added: “Our democratic culture has often been anchored on the respect of the will of the people.

It is the basis of the social contract which exists, and the foundation of the bond that has held the state together as a bastion of democracy. “Our founding fathers fought for a state that would be home to all Rivers people. They fought so that we would coexist in harmony, peace and unity. They fought so we could dream great dreams of greatness and progress; pursue a common purpose, and promote the spirit of oneness and brotherhood.”

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

