APC: We’ll resist all plots to bring down our govt –Akpan Udoedehe

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would resist all plots to bring down President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through allegations of insecurity. According to the party, those fermenting trouble in the country through incessant killings and banditry would be arrested and brought to justice. The APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who spoke during an interface between APC Professionals and Minister of the Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Pantami, condemned the alleged plans to take away power from the APC from the back door.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged by security and other achievements. We should not analyse the achievements of this government based on blackmail. “Those who are trying to take down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government through the backdoor, they will not succeed. “They are hyping it up so that people will believe there is insecurity.

They are organised to bring down the government of the APC. We will bring them to book, Insha Allah,” he said. According to him, the APC Caretaker Committee, led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has brought peace and stability to the party, adding that the repositioning efforts were yielding positive results.

News

NASS to engage govs on judiciary’s financial autonomy

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…Reps appeal to JUSUN to suspend strike The National Assembly has resolved to engage the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other stakeholders to implement financial autonomy for states’ judiciary and legislature. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has urged the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) to review it ongoing industrial action with a view to […]
News

Third Mainland Bridge’ll be totally reopened this weekend’ – Fashola

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said yesterday that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos undergoing repairs, would be totally reopened to traffic ‘’this weekend’’. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Fashola, who gave the assurance during a radio phone-in programme, did not specify which day of the weekend to expect […]
News

NANS unveils plans to rid Ekiti varsities of randy lecturers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to rid higher institutions operating in Ekiti State of sexual assault, promising to work with management of each institution to ensure that lecturers engaging in such “animalistic” behaviour were shown the way out. Chairman NANS/ Joint Campus Committee, Ekiti axis, Comrade Abiola Ogunleye, spoke yesterday at […]

