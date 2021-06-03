APC: We’ll resist all plots to bring down our govt. – AkpanUdoedehe

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would resist all plots to bring down President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration through allegations of insecurity.

According to the party, those fermenting trouble in the country through incessant killings and banditry would be arrested and brought to justice.

The APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe, who spoke during an interface between APC Professionals and Minister of the Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Pantami, condemned the alleged plans to take away power from the APC from the back door.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari will be judged by security and other achievements. We should not analyse the achievements of this government based on blackmail.

“Those who are trying to take down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government through the backdoor, they will not succeed.

“They are hyping it up so that people will believe there is insecurity. They are organised to bring down the government of the APC. We will bring them to book, Insha Allah,” he said.

According to him, the APC Caretaker Committee, led by Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has brought peace and stability to the party, adding that the repositioning efforts were yielding positive results.

