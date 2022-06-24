News

APC: We’re elected to win all elections –Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the National Working Committee (NWC) that he leads was elected to win all elections. Adamu stated this while inaugurating the Osun State governorship campaign council at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the party and the Campaign Council must face the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate eye ball to eye. The chairman told the committee members that there should be no apologies for winning any election with any means provided by the law. Addressing the campaign council members, he said: “We are here to inaugurate the national campaign council of the forth coming Osun State gover norship election. “You will recall that just about a week ago, faced the challenge that was posed by the governorship election of Ekiti State and with God’s own grace, we were able to scale with flying colours it wasn’t by the divine grace of our Creator mighty God. “The next huddle we have is to confront with all vigour with all strength that we can master the forth coming Osun State governorship election.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Osinbajo wants continuous funding of gas projects by global financiers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for the continuous funding of gas projects in developing countries by the international community saying that the purported plan to de-fund would be unhelpful, particularly to Nigeria.   It would be recalled that the western world has resolved to divest from fossil fuel in favour of clean energy in the […]
News Top Stories

8 banks grow customer deposits to N21.48trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Eight deposit money banks in the country grew their total customer deposits by 13.57 per cent to N21.48 trillion at the end of the first half of  this year, from N18.91 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020 as their half year, ended June 30, 2021 financial statements show.   The DMBs are Access Bank, […]
News

Kano: NLC suspends planned warning strike over salary cuts

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano State has suspended its earlier plan for a threeday warning strike and peaceful protest scheduled to commence yesterday over what they said were plans by the state government to revert to the N18,000 minimum wage. The suspension of the planned strike was announced by the National Deputy President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica