APC: We’re elected to win all elections –Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the National Working Committee (NWC) that he leads was elected to win all elections. Adamu stated this while inaugurating the Osun State governorship campaign council at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja.

According to him, the party and the Campaign Council must face the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate eye ball to eye. The chairman told the committee members that there should be no apologies for winning any election with any means provided by the law. Addressing the campaign council members, he said: “We are here to inaugurate the national campaign council of the forth coming Osun State gover norship election. “You will recall that just about a week ago, faced the challenge that was posed by the governorship election of Ekiti State and with God’s own grace, we were able to scale with flying colours it wasn’t by the divine grace of our Creator mighty God. “The next huddle we have is to confront with all vigour with all strength that we can master the forth coming Osun State governorship election.”

