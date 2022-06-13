APC: We’re in consultation with everybody to choose running mate

The National Leadership of the All Progressives Congress has said the party is consultation with concerns to choose a running mate for the Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The party also said they do not expect the media or leaders to be raising issues of ethnicity or religion in making decisions of a running mate. Recall that the issues of zoning, religion and ethnicity have been on the front burner for the selection of the Vice Presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, who made these clarifications, also said the party would meet up with INEC deadline. Asked when the party would possibly pick its running mate, he said: “As soon as practicable. We have INEC deadline to meet so we are working on it. That effort is under way.

On the consideration of religion, he said: “I wouldn’t expect you to ask that. Right, Christians are Nigerians, Muslims are Nigerians. They are all citizens; equal citizens. So, l don’t think we need to frame that kind of conversations.

“We in the media and in leadership should be attentive to all of those sensibilities and when we begin to define the criteria of who becomes Vice President and we are bringing issues of religion or ethnicity, l don’t think we are doing service to this country. I think we should allow the process to play out and see what it throws up.”

Speaking on the choice of the Vice Presidential candidate, he said: “For the candidate, yes consultation is going on with the leadership of the party.

