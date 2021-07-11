APC: We’ve not postponed our congresses –Akpan Udoedehe

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the earlier scheduled congresses of the party from ward to the state were not postponed as being reported in the media. In a release,

Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe explained: “It is to cure the legal land mine occasioned by Section 85 of the Electoral Act on the issuance of 21 days notice to INEC, bearing in mind that the earlier date we released was not sacrosanct.”

A letter written by the Caretaker Committee to the Independent National Electoral Commission shifting the date of the congresses was leaked to the media. The letter by the party to the electoral body dated 6th July 2021 was jointly signed by the chairman of CECPC, Gov Mai Mala Buni and Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoehede.

The letter with reference number APC/NHDQ/ INEC/19/021/39 reads: “We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/ INEC/19/021/20 dated 10th June 2021 on the above subject and wish to inform the Commission that the party has rescheduled its Congresses and National Convention to a later date which will be communicated to you.

“This serves as a formal notification under the provision of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended. It was also gathered that the party’s National Caretaker Committee is billed to meet on Tuesday to discuss the development and fix a new timeline for the congresses and national convention.

Party members started suspecting shift of the timeline for the exercise when on Wednesday the National Secretariat was unable to distribute the nomination forms for election into various party offices at the ward, local government and state levels.

Some of the reasons for the shift in the date could also be as a result challenges in membership registration and revalidation in some states.

The Caretaker Committee has asked that registration and revalidation exercise should continue in Imo, Rivers, Ogun and Kwara States. No new date was fixed for the two crucial exercises.

