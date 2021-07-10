Politics

APC: We’ve not postponed our congresses – AkpanUdoedehe 

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the earlier scheduled congresses of the party from ward to the state were not postponed as been reported in the media.

The released made by the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe explained: “It is to cure the legal land mine occasioned by Section 85 of the Electoral Act on the issuance of 21 DAYS NOTICE TO INEC, bearing in mind that the earlier date we released was not sacrosanct.”

A letter written by the Caretaker Committee to the Independent National Electoral Commission shifting the date of the congresses was leaked to the media.

The letter by the party to the electoral body dated July 6, 2021 was jointly signed by the chairman of CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoehede.

