APC: We've reconciled crisis in 11 states – Buni

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Tuesday said that his committee had reconciled party crisis in 11 states.
Buni stated this while inaugurating the Reconciliation/Election committee for the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts by-election in Bayelsa State.

 

Represented by the Secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, the chairman charged the committee members to be fair and just to all in carrying out their assignment.

 

He reminded the committee about the ugly incidence in the leadership of the party that led to the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC).
He said: “You will all recall the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedeviled our party which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the National Working Committee and, the emergence of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee which I am opportuned to chair. I am glad to state that, the committee upon assumption of office engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.”

 

On reconcilation of members, Buni said: “Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfilment that the committee had in the last three months reconciled life threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

 

“Today, we proudly parade political heavy weights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former PDP National chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the National Assembly, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, former Head of Service of the Federation, Mr Danladi Kifasi, Sen. Isa Hamma Misau, Alhaji Salisu Takai and several others while, many others have also indicated interests to join the party. This was possible with the support the committee is enjoying from the stakeholders as we continue to move the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes.”

