APC: We’ve resolved crises in 11 states –Buni

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday, said that his committee has resolved the internal crisis involving members of the party in 11 states across the country. Buni stated this while inaugurating the Reconciliation/ Election Committee for the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts by-election in Bayelsa State.

The governor, who was represented at the inauguration by the Secretary of the party, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, recalled the ugly incidences in the previous leadership of the party that led to the suspension of its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“You will all recall the ugly and unfortunate incidences that bedevilled our party which threatened its existence and resulted in the dissolution of the NWC and the emergence of the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee which I am opportune to chair. I am glad to state that the committee, upon assumption of office, engaged in genuine reconciliation to rebuild people’s confidence, trust and hope in the party.

“Let me say with all sense of appreciation and fulfillment that the committee had, in the last three months, reconciled life-threatening challenges for the party in 11 states across the country.

Today, we proudly parade political heavyweights like the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former PDP National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade, several members of the National Assembly and others, while many others have also indicated interests to join the party,” he said.

According to Buni, the successful reconciliation and return of some political heavyweights was made possible through the support the committee had enjoyed from the stakeholders on the process of moving the party away from unnecessary wrangling, squabbles and disputes.

Members of the Reconciliation/ Election Committee for the Bayelsa Central and West Senatorial Districts By-Election include the Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (Vice Chairman) and others

According to the terms of reference of the committee, it has a mandate to provide genuine reconciliation to every member of the APC in Bayelsa State. Buni charged the committee members to be fair and just to all in carrying out their assignment and give a true sense of belonging to every member of the party.

