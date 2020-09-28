APC: Why Caretaker Committee has not started properly on its mandate –Shuiabu

Former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North, Senator Lawal Shuiabu, has said the Caretaker/ Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee would start proper activities of its mandates after the Ondo State governorship election. Shuiabu said this yesterday while reacting to the delay in the Committee carrying out its mandates of repositioning the party.

The Caretaker Committee, which was inaugurated on June 25, was charged to organize a National Convention within 6 months where members of the National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected to complete the tenure of sacked Working Committee members. But three months after, the Committee has not started the process of organizing a Convention.

This has brought some worries in some quarters of the party. Defending the Committee, Shuiabu said the governorship elections of Edo and Ondo states were necessary for the Committee not to have commenced proper activities of repositioning the party.

According to him, once the Ondo State governorship election is concluded, the Caretaker Committee would swing into action on its mandates. Shuiabu extolled the credentials of the chairman, who is also the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni in party administration. He said Buni, as the former National Secretary of APC and former state Chairman of a political party, has enough experience in administering a party.

Also, he commented on the suggestion by some persons that the Committee tenure should be extended, as he said. “Let me be honest. I was there when they were given the mandate and they didn’t have an opportunity to look for extension of time. From what I have seen, they are preparing grounds for the road map that they want to implement.”

