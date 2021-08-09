APC: Why we beefed up security at national secretariat

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in the party is briefed up by the party because of the situation in the country.

According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the party therefore the need for the present security situation at the party.

He explained that there was nothing unusual about the security situation in the party.

He said: “We noticed that people come into the party secretariat without observing the COVID-19 protocols and it has become a concern to the party.

“Because of the surge of persons to the party secretariat they have overcome the present security in the party, therefore the need to improve the security in the party secretariat.

“We appeal to party members and those who come to the secretariat to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“As a ruling party we could not be seen to be violating the safety protocols for COVID-19.”

