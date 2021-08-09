News

APC: Why we beefed up security at national secretariat

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in the party is briefed up by the party because of the situation  in the country.

According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the party therefore the need for the present security situation at the party.

He explained that there was nothing unusual about the security situation in the party.

He said: “We noticed that people come into the party secretariat without observing the COVID-19 protocols and it has become a concern to the party.

“Because of the surge of persons to the party secretariat they have overcome the present security in the party, therefore the need to improve the security in the party secretariat.

“We appeal to party members and those who come to the secretariat to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

“As a ruling party we could not be seen to be violating the safety protocols for COVID-19.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

APC governors arrive Ebonyi for Umahi’s defection

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

…as PDP inaugurates Ebonyi Caretaker Committee National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni and Some governors elected on the platform of the party yesterday arrived Ebonyi State ahead of Governor Dave Umahi’s defection to the party. The APC governors will be hosted by Umahi at a cocktail party […]
News Top Stories

2023: APC’ll disappear after Buhari’s regime

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

A former Governor of Jigawa State and also former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has said the mutual relationships, bond and agreement therein in the All Progressive Congress (APC) will naturally disappear and completely elapse with the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime in 2023. Lamido said the bond was initially built on […]
News Top Stories

Police arrest 30 in Lagos, disrupt protest against fuel price, electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Nigeria Police, yesterday in Lagos, arrested over 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and some members of the civil society protesting against recent fuel price hike and increase in electricity tariff by the Federal Government. The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) office at Yaba at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica