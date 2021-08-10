News Top Stories

APC: Why we beefed up security at National Secretariat

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Caretaker/ Extraordinary C o nve n t i o n Planning Committee Secretary, Senator John AkpanUdoedehe has explained that the present security situation in the party is briefed up by the party because of the situation in the country.

 

According to him, the present COVID-19 situation in the country is worrisome to the party therefore the need for the present security situation at the party.

 

 

He explained that there was nothing unusual about the security situation in the party.

 

He said: “We noticed that people come into the party secretariat without observing the COVID-19 protocols and it has become a concern to the party.

 

“Because of the surge of persons to the party secretariat they have overcome the present security in the party, therefore the need to improve the security in the party secretariat.

 

“We appeal to party members and those who come to the secretariat to observe the COVID-19 protocols.

 

“As a ruling party we could not be seen to be violating the safety protocols for COVID-19.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Taiwan to change passport, fed up with confusion with China

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fed up with being confused for China amid the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing’s stepped-up efforts to assert sovereignty, Taiwan said on Wednesday it would redesign its passport to give greater prominence to the island’s name. Taiwan has complained during the outbreak that its nationals have encountered problems entering other countries, as Taiwanese passports have […]
News Top Stories

P&ID: UK Court grants FG’s permit to challenge award

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The English Court yesterday granted an order allowing the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s request to proceed with its challenge to the $10 billion arbitral award made against it over three years ago. The Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), in a statement issued by his media aide, Dr. Umar […]
Editorial Top Stories

Buhari gives hope to teachers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

There is no doubt that the teaching profession, over the years, has become the most challenging and taunted vocation, given the fact that teachers’ welfare and development in general, have been neglected at all levels by successive governments. It is worrisome to note that the seemingly declining status and attention to the ‘noble profession’ for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica